Private schools in Yucatán refuse to return to the face-to-face classes, state government responds

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 25, 2021).- The president of the Mexican Association of Private Schools (Amepac), Elias Dajer Fadel, said that private elementary schools will not return to classes on August 30, as there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases in the state.

For this reason, they have decided to wait until September 27 so that the 250 schools affiliated with their association can receive their students if the epidemiological traffic light conditions allow it.

In this regard, the state government defined the decision of private schools, ensuring that “There has been no increase in cases”; and that the necessary conditions are in place to resume face-to-face education.

“Regarding the statements made by Elías Dájer Fadel, the Yucatán Health Secretariat (SSY) reported that in the state there has been no exponential increase in the number of Coronavirus cases and epidemiological indicators indicate a stable behavior of the pandemic, ” the statement read.

Segey, headed by Liborio Vidal, asks private schools to take the necessary measures to be ready as soon as possible to implement the face-to-face model.

“The private schools that cannot start the school year on August 30 under the face-to-face model, will have to do so under the distance modality until they are ready to return to the classrooms,” the statement said.

For now, Dajer Fadel has not responded to the government’s request, however, they do not feel ready to resume face-to-face education.

