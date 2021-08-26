Playa del Carmen beach house for sale $750,000 USD

This four-bedroom, four-bath home sits inside the gated resort community of Playacar, in the city of Playa del Carmen, on the east coast of Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula.

Built in 2000 and gradually upgraded, the stone and cement house combines many local materials and architectural features, including palapa roof coverings, made of dried palm fronds.

“This home is part of a prestigious community of about two dozen homes, within Playacar’s second phase of development, that has its own pool and tennis courts,” said Judi Shaw, the owner/broker of Living Riviera Maya Real Estate, which has the listing. “They also have their own pathway to the beach — it has a gate and only these homeowners have keys.”

The price for the 3,657-square-foot home, which has been a popular rental property, includes the furnishings, Ms. Shaw said.

