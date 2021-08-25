Planning to go on a Disney Cruise? You will have to be fully vaccinated

Disney became the latest cruise line to update its vaccination policy to comply with the Bahamas order requiring that all passengers ages 12 and older be fully vaccinated in order for a ship to enter any of its ports, including private islands such as Disney’s Castaway Cay.

The Disney Dream is currently sailing 3- and 4-day Bahamas itineraries from Port Canaveral that only call at Castaway Cay.

Starting Sept. 3 and ending Nov. 1, guests ages 12 and older must be fully vaccinated and provide proof of vaccination no later than 24 hours before their sailing to board Disney ships from Florida. Passengers under 12 must still provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test taken between five days and 24 hours prior to the sail date and will undergo a second test administered at the terminal prior to boarding.

Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean international and MSC Cruises all added adult vaccine mandates to comply with the Bahamas order, as well.

Disney also said the Disney Fantasy will resume sailings from Port Canaveral in September as planned but will reduce them from weeklong itineraries to 4-day cruises that only visit Castaway Cay. Disney will resume sailing on Sept. 11 on cruises available to book beginning Aug. 25. The line said it hopes to resume 7-day and longer cruises on the Fantasy in October.

Source: Travel Weekly

