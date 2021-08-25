People in Campeche carry out their daily activities as if the pandemic did not exist

CAMPECHE, (August 25, 2021).- It is necessary to regulate the influx in the Pedro Sainz de Baranda public market, where people go as if nothing is happening and many of them without observing the necessary health protocols to make their purchases.

Due to the narrowness of the corridors, people do not keep the corresponding healthy distance, and people of all ages can be seen at the premises of this market, from older adults to children, despite the fact that on Friday, August 20th, the epidemiological traffic light was set back to orange, due to the accelerated increase in cases of Covid-19 across the state.

Because these tenants ask to place the fences to protect the facilities, the citizens and establish stricter measures.

Currently, in Campeche, there are a total of 18,561 people infected by the new coronavirus since the first positive case was registered back in March 2020, according to the latest official data for August 25.

A total of 1,618 deaths have been registered in the state of Campeche as a result of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic and no new deaths have been certified today, Wednesday, August 25th.

