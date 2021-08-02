Outstanding presentation of Yucatecan Rommel Pacheco at the Tokyo Olympic Games

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 02, 2021) .- Rommel Pacheco qualified for the second phase of the 3-meter springboard at the Tokyo Olympic Games.
The Yucatecan showed his experience and quality by advancing in the third position, totaling 479 points after executing his six dives. Upon completing his participation, he hugged his trainer Ma Jin.
The Mexican youth Osmar Olvera also advanced.
“… Osmar and I advance to the semifinal … thank you very much for staying up to support us,” Rommel posted on his social networks, in which he also shared a video with his six dives.
Today, at 8 o’clock, Merida time, he will seek his pass to the final, which would be the fourth he disputed in his Olympic career.
If successful, he would be six dives from the podium. The final is scheduled for 1 am on Tuesday, August 2nd. The complete live transmission can be seen on Marca Claro, either by television signal or on the internet (YouTube).
¡TREMENDO GENIO!🔝👏🏽— MARCA Claro (@MarcaClaro) August 2, 2021
Con este clavado que le dio 96.90 puntos, @Rommel_Pacheco amarró el tercer lugar y su pase a la semifinal en los clavados trampolín 3m🇲🇽😎#VamosConTokyo por el pase a la final🔜🏅 pic.twitter.com/Ah2hp0mS4x
