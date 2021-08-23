One dead and several injured after an oil platform explosion off the coast of Campeche

One person has been killed and several others are injured or missing following an explosion on a Pemex oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico.
The state-owned operator Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) said the explosion on the E-Ku A2 platform occurred at 3.10pm on Sunday.
One Pemex worker has been killed and three others are injured, the company said in a statement.
Meanwhile three other people are injured and five are missing who work for two other companies on board.
#ÚltimaHora | Reportan una explosión en la plataforma #KuAlfa de Pemex, en Campeche https://t.co/spCJ15oxdl pic.twitter.com/0FuyY35k1J— Reporte Índigo (@Reporte_Indigo) August 22, 2021
Pemex said an exhaustive search for the missing personnel continues and a root cause investigation will be conducted, while work is ongoing to stabilise the facility and assess the damage.
The explosion and fire was brought under control by 4.30pm at the oil platform, which is part of the Ku-Maloob-Zaap production asset in the Campeche Sound in the Gulf of Mexico.
The operator has not disclosed further details on the cause of the explosion or whether any environmental damage has been caused.
Pemex said it expresses its “sincere condolences to the relatives of the deceased person and provides support to the workers affected by this incident, as well as their families”.
The incident comes just a month after a dramatic “ring of fire” was seen near the Ku-Maloob-Zaap production asset after a gas leak from a nearby pipeline.
No injuries were reported for that incident and Pemex said no environmental damage had occurred.
However, the clip was shared widely on social media with climate groups demanding a full investigation into the cause of the fire.
Source: UNO TV
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Yucatán, one of the five states with the greatest attraction of foreign investment
The sectors that gave this impulse.
-
More protests against the CFE: Acanceh, Yucatan without electricity for more than 72 hours
Acanceh, Yucatan; August 23, 2021 (ACOM) .-.
-
More blockades due to lack of electricity, residents of María Luisa neighborhood, close Circuito Colonias
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 23, 2021).- Neighbors.
-
Yucatan State Government continues to clean areas affected by storm Grace
YAXCABÁ, Yucatán, (August 23, 2021) .-.
-
One woman and five children killed in Veracruz mudslide
The funeral has been held of.
-
Anti-vaxxer from Alabama told pharmacists in Missouri they could be “executed” if they carry out COVID-19 vaccine shots
A man, who calls himself the.
-
Hurricane Grace struck Mexico not once but twice
Hurricane Grace struck Mexico not once but twice..
-
Yucatán surpasses the barrier of 60 thousand infected with Covid-19
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 23, 2021).- In.
-
Increasing protests against the CFE, the Bojorquez neighborhood has been without electricity for 4 days
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 23, 2021) .-.
-
Carnival Panorama is the first cruiser to set sail from California to Mexico in 17 months
LONG BEACH, Calif. — A cruise.
Leave a Comment