One dead and several injured after an oil platform explosion off the coast of Campeche

One person has been killed and several others are injured or missing following an explosion on a Pemex oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico.

The state-owned operator Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) said the explosion on the E-Ku A2 platform occurred at 3.10pm on Sunday.

One Pemex worker has been killed and three others are injured, the company said in a statement.

Meanwhile three other people are injured and five are missing who work for two other companies on board.

Pemex said an exhaustive search for the missing personnel continues and a root cause investigation will be conducted, while work is ongoing to stabilise the facility and assess the damage.

The explosion and fire was brought under control by 4.30pm at the oil platform, which is part of the Ku-Maloob-Zaap production asset in the Campeche Sound in the Gulf of Mexico.

The operator has not disclosed further details on the cause of the explosion or whether any environmental damage has been caused.

Pemex said it expresses its “sincere condolences to the relatives of the deceased person and provides support to the workers affected by this incident, as well as their families”.

The incident comes just a month after a dramatic “ring of fire” was seen near the Ku-Maloob-Zaap production asset after a gas leak from a nearby pipeline.

No injuries were reported for that incident and Pemex said no environmental damage had occurred.

However, the clip was shared widely on social media with climate groups demanding a full investigation into the cause of the fire.

Source: UNO TV

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







