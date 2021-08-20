Of 40 countries, Mexico is among the most expensive to buy a car … and it is not because of the price

MEXICO, (August 19, 2021).- Car prices have risen considerably in Mexico in recent years, yet they remain lower than in many other parts of the world. That the cars are comparatively cheaper does not necessarily mean that they are easier to acquire; Even with low prices, Mexico is among the countries where it is most difficult to buy and maintain a car.

Photo: (Motor pasion)

A study by ScrapCarComparison yielded results on the difficulty of acquiring a new car in different parts of the world. The analysis included 40 countries, where not only the price of an average car – such as a Volkswagen Golf or a Toyota Corolla – was considered, but also the costs of insurance, repairs, and fuel, in relation to the average annual salary. Of each country.

Of the 40 countries considered, Mexico ranks ninth where it is most expensive to buy and maintain a new car. According to the study’s figures, it takes almost three times the average annual salary for a person to be able to buy a car and pay for all the costs involved. According to the study, in Mexico, it takes triple the average salary to buy and maintain a new car.

Photo: (Motor pasion)

Mexico is not the only country in the region on that list. Seven of the 10 countries where buying a car is most expensive are in Latin America, although the top position is occupied by Turkey, where 652% of the salary is required to buy a car. At the opposite pole, Australia is where it is easiest, with the need for only 49% of a person’s annual salary. The list is followed by the United States, Denmark, Canada, and Sweden.

Photo: (Motor pasion)

The 10 countries where it is easiest to have a car

Australia United States Denmark Canada Sweden Germany Netherlands France United Kingdom Finland

The 10 countries where it is most difficult to have a car

Turkey Argentina Colombia Uruguay Brazil Ukraine Guatemala Russia Mexico Costa Rica

Photo: Motor Pasion

