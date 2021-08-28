Not all students will return to face-to-face classes in private schools around Mexico

Only 10% of schools are expected to return to face-to-face activities
MEXICO, (August 28, 2021).- Next Monday, August 30, only 10 percent of the private schools that serve primary and secondary students will return completely in person, reported María de Jesús Zamarripa, president of the National Confederation of Private Schools ( CNEP ).
According to a preliminary survey among the directors of private schools at all levels in the country, only one in 10 said that they will keep their entire staff in face-to-face classes; 35 percent will do so under a hybrid scheme; 35 percent, at a distance and 20 percent are still in uncertainty.
Currently, there are 38,000 private schools that serve 2,780,000 students, this means that 3,000,800 schools will have a full-time return with their entire staff to the classrooms.
The 2021-2022 school year will begin with a deficit of 17,000 students in the country and at all levels of private education, said Zamarripa.
In a conference, the representative of the sector said that the data is not definitive, because some parents will change their opinion even during the first days.
“Private schools have implemented strategies to protect the health of infants such as a digital registry, maximization of ventilation in classrooms, sanitary arches and the implementation of technology that allows us to coexist with a face-to-face and remote model,” said Zamarripa.
In addition to the challenges that the pandemic implies for this sector, now private schools are facing the NOM 237 Project, which they say will cause the closure of 18 thousand schools.
“This rule allows defaulting parents to continue having their children in schools and forces them to assume the expenses; this situation will affect small schools and most likely, will lead them to bankruptcy. We ask the Ministry of Economy to reconsider the implementation of this rule”, indicated María Luisa Flores del Valle, president of the Alliance for Higher Education.
Source: El Heraldo
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
