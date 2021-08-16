No one has claimed the body that sharks took to the bottom of the sea in Arrecife Alacranes (Video)

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 16, 2021) .- The body that could not be rescued in the Alacranes Reef, because hungry sharks took it to the bottom of the sea, could be from a poacher.

So far no one has claimed the body and neither has the disappearance of any fisherman been reported in Yucatecan ports.

This could be because it would be a crew member of boats that are dedicated to poaching. It could be a snail or lobster.

Due to its illegal activity, there is no departure order in any port. Even the boats are not registered, there is no authority that checks the departure of those boats.

This means that if a crew member of one of these vessels dies on the high sea, the easiest thing for them is to dispose of the body by throwing it into the sea.

They return to the land and never report the death so as not to get into trouble. Then, the dead man remains anonymous.

In the case of the body found floating in the area of ​​the Alacranes Reef, it had already been at sea for at least five days, according to the evidence collected before the hungry sharks pulled it to the bottom of the sea.

Once the sharks took it away, the body was no longer afloat, it could no longer be recovered.

It is considered that the body reached the area pushed by the currents.

The body was sighted by fishermen who reported the discovery at 9a. Yucalpetén Naval Base, which in turn contacted the SSP Yucatán to carry out the rescue through its coastal police.

Rescuers from the State Police arrived at the place, but they could not remove the body, as some sharks pounced on him and took him to the bottom of the sea.

The Public Ministry was informed of the corresponding proceedings.

