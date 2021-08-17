No health protocols to handle the Covid-19 outbreak in Calakmul, Campeche

CAMPECHE, (August 17, 2021).- For two days in a row, the Campeche Health Secretariat reported that the state has more than 200 Covid-19 infections. However, in the municipality of Calakmul and its communities, the houses have caution tapes due to the difficult situation they are experiencing as a consequence of the outbreak of the disease, mainly in Conhuás.
Conhuás is a community in the heart of Calakmul, it has 700 inhabitants; Of these, at least 100 are infected with Covid-19, that is, 14.28 percent of the population has tested positive and most of them do not even have the first dose of any of the anticovid vaccines that the federal government brigades have not provide for them.
Weeks ago, Luis Felipe Mora Hernández, mayor of Calakmul, said that the communities of Zoh Laguna, Constitución, the municipal seat of Xpujil, and other settlements, had a severe outbreak of the disease, to the extent that the Guardia National (GN), agents of the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena) and brigade members of the Ministry of Health quarantined these rural communities.
Now the situation is also serious in Conhuás and there are speculations that communities such as Silvituc and others nearby will be in the same conditions in the following days since mobility in the surroundings remains the same and there are tourists and other people who travel community by community selling agricultural products.
In fact, the Municipal and Ejidal Commissars of this community died just days ago due to the Sars-Cov-2 virus.
Source: La Jornada Maya
