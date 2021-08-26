New distinction and recognition for the Women’s Institute of Mérida

The Municipal Institute for Women, obtained the National Award for Good Government 2021 in the category “Municipality with Equity”

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 26, 2021) .- Mayor Renán Barrera Concha indicated that the distinction was obtained, based on the project called “Implementation of the health security protocol in the Center of Attention and Shelter for Women with or without Children in a Situation of Extreme Violence (Carem)”.

“Our main objective is to build an inclusive society and in constant search for equity, so this type of distinction encourages us to continue because it means that we are on the right track,” said the mayor.

In addition, he stressed the importance of the shelter for women victims of violence and their families, which, thanks to the interest and priority support, has managed to fulfill its mission of protecting entire families living in situations of extreme violence.

In addition, the Covid-19 crisis also prompted us to strengthen all the necessary collaboration in the shelter that would allow women and their families to get ahead more quickly.



The director of the Municipal Institute for Women, Fabiola García Magaña, recalled that in the framework of the pandemic, from March to December 2020, the institute served 3,309 women.

The official added that the shelter, the only public in the state and the municipality, has the purpose of providing protection, temporary shelter, comprehensive and specialized care from gender and human rights perspectives to women victims of extreme violence, which remains available 365 days a year, 24 hours a day.

The security protocol established and for which the institute received this month the National Award for Good Government 2021 in the category “Municipality with Equity”, includes more than 30 measures focused on the well-being of the families who are cared for in the shelter.

The National Award for Good Municipal Government is a recognition of good municipal practices. It is endorsed by experts and by the most important academic, international, and union institutions in the municipal sphere, and in this edition, the organizers were the National Association of Mayors (ANAC), the National Confederation of Municipalities of Mexico (Conamm), the Good Government Institute, the National Federation of Municipalities of Mexico (Fenamm) and the Association of Local Authorities of Mexico (Aalmac)

The award contributes to disseminating successful and innovative practices among more than 16,000 cities and 3,000 partner organizations.

Training

In the framework of the pandemic, employees were trained so that they know how to properly handle any risk situation and a code of ethics was integrated within the framework of non-discrimination against those who had Covid-19.

Protocols

“All of the above is just a part of the protocols that we activate to take care of all the people linked to the refuge and that so far have given excellent results,” said Fabiola García Magaña, head of the organization.

Analysis

The official stated that as part of the health follow-up, upon discharge, the user is given a copy of the laboratory studies carried out during her stay in the shelter, as well as any pending studies, if any, in health matters.

