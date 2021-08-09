New Culinary Travel Experiences in the Riviera Maya

Part of the joys of traveling is experiencing another culture’s foods. Whether that be sitting down at a quaint hole-in-the-wall restaurant or sipping a local drink on the beach, there are so many incredible experiences to be had.
The Mexican Caribbean, which comprises Cancun and the Riviera Maya, among other regions of Mexico, offers plenty of culinary adventures.
Travelers who are interested in learning about the history of Mexico can enjoy an experiential dining adventure at The Table at La Joya, part of the Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Cancun All-Inclusive Spa Resort, which combines communal eating with learning about Mexico’s history.
For some finer dining, visit the Sensira Resort & Spa Riviera Maya’s Galerie des Sens, which gives diners an eight-course meal designed using molecular gastronomy. It’s truly a unique experience!
México Lindo Cooking, located in Puerto Morelos, hosts culinary activities like cooking classes that teach travelers how to make traditional Mexican Caribbean dishes, as well as food tours throughout the area. On Cozumel, travelers can find the 10 Experiences Tour, which combines learning about Mexico with a ten-course meal.
Lastly, a trip to Maya Ka’an can bring travelers closer to the roots of Mayan culture, some of which are still preserved to this day. Travelers who visit Chumpón can learn about Pitahí, a group of Mayan women entrepreneurs who specialize in making jam from local fruits. Travelers can also explore Mayan dishes and learn how to make them themselves with Mayan Kajtaj.
For more information, please visit Mexican Caribbean Travel.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
The promotion of the Maya language and culture continues in Mérida
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (August 09, 2021).- Through.
-
Rains cause part of the Ateneo Peninsular in Mérida collapses in Downtown Mérida
The rainfall generated by tropical wave.
-
The Perseids: When and where to see the meteorite shower in Mexico
MEXICO, (August 09, 2021).- The Perseids.
-
Progreso, among the busiest ports in the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean
The municipality of Progreso, Yucatán, has.
-
The ‘Yucatan Solidario’ initiative is recognized by the UN for the second time
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 09, 2021) .-.
-
4-year-old boy drowns in Uman, Yucatan
Umán, Yucatán; August 09, 2021 (ACOM) .-.
-
British Airways have slashed ticket prices from Mexico to London
British Airways have slashed ticket prices from Mexico to London to.
-
Ferry companies in Cozumel await the order to resume normal operations
QUINTANA ROO, (August 09, 2021).- The.
-
Clandestine youth party is shut down in Yucatan cenote amid pandemic
YUCATAN, (August 09, 2021).- Another party that brought.
-
After controversy over Xenses, Grupo Xcaret seeks to diversify its attractions
QUINTANA ROO, (August 09, 2021).- The Xcaret.
Leave a Comment