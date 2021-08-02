National Institute of Cardiology creates online platform to help fight heart attacks

Online platforms aim to reduce mortality from acute myocardial infarction and speed up medical care times.

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (August 02, 2021).- This year heart attacks presented in Yucatan, an increase of 60 percent compared to last year, the Federal Ministry of Health reports an accumulated of 553 cases (345 men and 208 women) until the cut of July 17. In 2020, the record at the same cutoff was 345.

The figure reported this year is close to the total accumulated cases in 2020, which was 616 (370 men and 246 women).

In Yucatan, cardiovascular disease is the main cause of mortality according to specialists who estimate at least one cardiovascular risk factor in 7 out of every ten people between 45 and 65 years of age.

Against this background, present throughout the country, the National Institute of Cardiology “Ignacio Chávez” participated in the development and creation of the online platforms “IAMMX” and “CUIDA TU CORAZÓN”, which aim to reduce mortality from acute myocardial infarction and speed up medical care times for cardiovascular events in the general population.

During the webinar “Vanguard and technology in health for Mexicans” held as the beginning of a campaign with a view to commemorating World Heart Day, the new app “Take care of your heart” was presented, free and open to all patients, that comes to strengthen and complement the effort of a previous app used by health professionals “IAMMX”. Both can be downloaded from the Android and IOS digital stores.

“Thanks to digital technology, today, through mobile devices such as a tablet or mobile phone, it is feasible to guide Mexicans to take care of their cardiovascular health in a comprehensive way and to identify when they should go to the nearest hospital to receive immediate medical care ”, mentioned the executive president of Funsalud, Héctor Valle.

He added that there are experiences in the world that have shown the usefulness of digital tools to help patients with cardiovascular risk and in Mexico, there is also progress on that path.

For her part, Dr. Alexandra Arias, a specialist in cardiology and Head of the Emergency Department and Coronary Unit of the National Institute of Cardiology Ignacio Chávez, pointed out that it is vital to attend and put a red spotlight on the risk factors for cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attacks and coronary artery disease.

Source: Sipse

