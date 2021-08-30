National Guard seizes 33 boxes with frozen octopus at the Mérida Airport

Staff of the National Guard realized that the fishing guide and the invoice had the date of issue and shipment altered
MÉRIDA, Yucatán (August 30, 2021).- Agents of the National Guard seized 33 boxes of frozen octopus with the altered documentation in the parcel area of the “Manuel Crescencio Rejón” Mérida International Airport.
It was indicated that the discovery was made during the security checks of the parcel when the National Guard agents realized that the fishing guide and the invoice had the date of issue and shipment altered.
Given this, they informed the staff of the National Aquaculture and Fisheries Commission (Conapesca), who will be in charge of the corresponding procedures.
The National Guard maintains verification and surveillance actions throughout the national territory in compliance with environmental regulations, in order to protect fauna and natural resources.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
