National Guard detains woman at Mérida airport with almost half a million pesos in cash

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (August 27, 2021).- Agents of the National Guard (GN) detained a woman who was traveling with approximately 460 thousand pesos (25,000 USD) at the Mérida International Airport , without verifying the money’s legal origin.

This is the second case in less than eight days, which suggests that Mérida is being used as a route to extract money from illegal sources.

Yesterday’s seizure was carried out when private security personnel from the air terminal requested the presence of the National Guard to inspect a hand luggage that, apparently, contained cash, detected by an X-ray machine in one of inspection points.

Members of the National Guard identified the passenger who intended to board a flight to the city of Veracruz, and who admitted being the owner of the handbag, in which they located several bundles of bills with a denomination of 500 pesos each.

The woman argued that the money came from the sale of a property, however, she did not have the documents proving its legal origin.

To define responsibilities, the Card of Rights Assisting People in Detention was read to her, and, together with the money, she was made available to the Attorney General of the Republic Office in the state of Yucatan.

Just last week, agents of the National Guard detained a subject at the Merida airport, who had several bundles of bills attached to his ankles and in his backpack that totaled around 480 thousand pesos. In addition, in his luggage he carried a luxury watch and a box with various useful cartridges.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







