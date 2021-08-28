Museum of Light will visit elementary schools in Yucatán

From September to December artists and academics will visit schools in various states across Mexico, including Yucatan.

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (August 28, 2021).- From September to December 2021, disseminators and artists will visit elementary school classrooms in Yucatán, Tabasco, Veracruz, Puebla, Nuevo León, and Zacatecas to explain the operation of light through didactic experiments.

Through these exercises, children will learn topics such as what light is, the color of things, the role of light in what we see, the different ways to generate it, and what electricity is.

The topics will be explained to students and teachers by a group of five professionals from the Museum of Light of the Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), who will attend the schools in the company of artists.

According to a statement from the UNAM, depending on the number of students and the conditions of the Epidemiological Traffic Light, these activities could either be virtual or face-to-face.

How will the project be carried out?

Attendance at schools recognized for their high marginalization and high academic level will be carried out during two weeks. In the first one, the disseminators will offer talks – from two to three hours – addressed to the students.

The second week is face-to-face and is aimed at teachers, with whom teaching and experimental materials have been developed to be assembled in class.

For the third time, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) supports with funds this project called “All in the light”, of the Museum of Light of the UNAM, whose objective is to disseminate science and art in public elementary schools in a vulnerable situation, in six states of the country.

