Motorists kill 24 coatis in less than two months in Cozumel

Cozumel, Quintana Roo, (August 25, 2021).- During July and so far in August, a total of 24 Coatis have been run over by motorists on the island of Cozumel, despite the fact that the areas where they live are marked for drivers to slow down. Environmentalists warn that the same could happen on the new road that leads to the Island of the Passion, where these animals, also known as dwarf raccoons abound.

A citizen who works in the South Coast assures that more animals have been crushed by cars, such as armadillos,

snakes and opossums.

He even recalled that a long time ago on the crossroad somebody ran over a crocodile. “The lack of culture and respect for nature is a real sadness; all of us who have lived in Cozumel for years know what kind of wild animals we can find here and we are aware of the areas where they have their natural habitats”.

Recently, a wild hog was also hit by a vehicle on the island of Cozumel.

Citizens warn what could happen to the dwarf raccoons on the new road to Isla de la Pasión.

The biologist Rafael Chacón assured that they have carried out several awareness campaigns to reduce roadkill, but they have not achieved many positive results.

