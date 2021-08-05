More than 80 restaurants will have extended mobility hours in Mérida

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 05, 2021).- Today began the delivery of stamps to extend mobility to people who work in restaurants. So far, more than 80 restaurants have requested permission so that those who are part of their team can move after the hours stipulated by the vehicle restriction.

Roberto G. Cantón Barros, president of the National Chamber of the Restaurant and Seasoned Food Industry (Canirac) reported that today began the delivery of the identifications for the restaurants that since Friday, July 30, made their application and registration to obtain the permit for their employees.

The process, as he says, has already begun on the part of the authorities who reviewed more than 80 requests received from the chamber and also those who decided to carry out the procedure on their own; so that those who were authorized will be receiving their stamps.

“With these stamps that are going to be delivered, it will allow the personnel units to have one more hour of road access through the city, since they will be able to circulate until 12:30 am, which we consider may be a good time for them to arrive at their homes, thus allowing the closing of the establishments at 11 at night ”, he affirmed.

Photo: (La jornada maya)

Although he stressed that the request may take up to 5 days to be answered, he assures that the delivery process is speeding up, but “a maximum of 5 decals per branch will be delivered, which we believe is sufficient for logistics to be coordinated so that in 5 vehicles all the personnel who work there are transported to their homes ”.

This new measure was reported last week by the state government, after meetings with the sector, where they made known what were the needs they were facing in the economic reactivation.

Photo: (La jornada maya)

To process the special permit, the legal representative of each establishment must send an Excel with the data that will need the extended mobility permit until 12:30 in the morning, addressing the lawyer Jaime David Victoria Palma, director of Risk Protection Health of the Ministry of Health of Yucatán (SSY).

The delivery of the official letter will be in the Directorate of Protection Against Sanitary Risks in the facilities of the SSY, located in Calle 72 Number 463 x 53 and 55, in the Center of the city and, as mentioned, the agency will have 5 business days as maximum to deliver the decals.

Any person who has the authorization will have to identify themselves by means of the stamps if is necessary and cannot be used for other purposes than those allowed, that is, to take advantage of going home when the restaurants close later; otherwise, fines of up to 89 thousand pesos could be imposed, in addition to revoking the permit.

Source: La Jornada Maya

