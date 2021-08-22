More than 50 migrants rescued in Cancun

Cancún, Quintana Roo, (August 20, 2021).- In an operation carried out at noon this Friday 20th, the Attorney General of the State of Quintana Roo rescued more than 50 migrants deprived of their liberty in Cancun.

The agency reported, through its social networks, that among the people held against their will there are adults and minors.

(Photo: FGE)

The police mobilization took place in a building in region 227 of Benito Juárez and, in addition to the rescue, several people were arrested. They have not officially released any further details.

(Photo: FGE)

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the people deprived of their liberty are Central American migrants, who were left at the disposal of the corresponding authorities.

Source: La Jornada maya

