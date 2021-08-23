More protests against the CFE: Acanceh, Yucatan without electricity for more than 72 hours

Acanceh, Yucatan; August 23, 2021 (ACOM) .- After more than 72 hours without electricity, the inhabitants of Acanceh got tired of waiting for the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) to do something and paid for the restoration of the service.
Neighbors of the ‘La Quinta’ neighborhood had to make a collect to pay the employees of the CFE for the restoration of service after the passage of tropical storm ‘Grace’.
This collect was voluntary economic cooperation for this specific purpose.
For now, the neighbors already have electricity and are waiting for the CFE to remind them of their tasks and responsibilities.
Source: Reporteros Hoy
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
One dead and several injured after an oil platform explosion off the coast of Campeche
One person has been killed and.
-
Yucatán, one of the five states with the greatest attraction of foreign investment
The sectors that gave this impulse.
-
More blockades due to lack of electricity, residents of María Luisa neighborhood, close Circuito Colonias
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 23, 2021).- Neighbors.
-
Yucatan State Government continues to clean areas affected by storm Grace
YAXCABÁ, Yucatán, (August 23, 2021) .-.
-
One woman and five children killed in Veracruz mudslide
The funeral has been held of.
-
Anti-vaxxer from Alabama told pharmacists in Missouri they could be “executed” if they carry out COVID-19 vaccine shots
A man, who calls himself the.
-
Hurricane Grace struck Mexico not once but twice
Hurricane Grace struck Mexico not once but twice..
-
Yucatán surpasses the barrier of 60 thousand infected with Covid-19
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 23, 2021).- In.
-
Increasing protests against the CFE, the Bojorquez neighborhood has been without electricity for 4 days
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 23, 2021) .-.
-
Carnival Panorama is the first cruiser to set sail from California to Mexico in 17 months
LONG BEACH, Calif. — A cruise.
Leave a Comment