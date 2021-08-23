More protests against the CFE: Acanceh, Yucatan without electricity for more than 72 hours

Acanceh, Yucatan; August 23, 2021 (ACOM) .- After more than 72 hours without electricity, the inhabitants of Acanceh got tired of waiting for the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) to do something and paid for the restoration of the service.

Neighbors of the ‘La Quinta’ neighborhood had to make a collect to pay the employees of the CFE for the restoration of service after the passage of tropical storm ‘Grace’.

This collect was voluntary economic cooperation for this specific purpose.

Photo: (Reporteros Hoy)

For now, the neighbors already have electricity and are waiting for the CFE to remind them of their tasks and responsibilities.

Source: Reporteros Hoy

