More blockades due to lack of electricity, residents of María Luisa neighborhood, close Circuito Colonias

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 23, 2021).- Neighbors of the María Luisa neighborhood closed on the morning of Saturday, August 21, several streets of the important route Circuito Colonias, in protest against the CFE, due to the lack electricity for three days.

The residents of that area of ​​southern Mérida initially started the protest on the corner of Calle 12 with 14, but minutes later they extended the blockade to Calle 10, and all the way down to called 14, right on Circuito Colonias.

With branches and other obstacles, the residents of the María Luisa neighborhood closed the Colonias Circuit. (Photo: Joaquín Chan)

Danger for residents of surrounding areas

Vehicular traffic became congested as a result of the obstruction of the road, so drivers diverted to alternate streets, causing insecurity within neighboring areas.

Public transport buses and cargo trucks also circulate in these secondary streets, which represents a danger for the inhabitants of these districts.

Annoying residents of the María Luisa neighborhood who closed a section of the Colonias Circuit. (Photo: Joaquín Chan)

Source: Diario de Yucatan

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments