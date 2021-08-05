Mexico to host encounter of Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro with opposition

Mexico will host a new round of talks between Venezuela’s government and opposition with Norway mediating, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Thursday.
Without providing more details, López Obrador said Mexico offered to be the site of talks expected to begin Aug. 13 between representatives of Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro and the opposition.
“We accept because we are looking for dialogue and agreement between the parties,” López Obrador said.
Previous attempts at dialogue in 2019 in Oslo and Barbados failed to bring the sides to an agreement.
In 2017 and 2018, representatives of the Venezuelan government and opposition-held talks in the Dominican Republic were mediated by the international community, but they were also unsuccessful.
Source: AP
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
