Mexico seeks application of tougher content rules for automobiles as part of the USMCA trade pact

(Reuters) – Mexico sought formal consultation with the United States on Friday over the interpretation and application of tougher content rules for automobiles set out in the USMCA trade pact.
In May, Mexico voiced disagreement over the issue in a three-way online virtual meeting when it cited differences with the United States methods. Canada and Mexico use more flexible interpretations. read more
“Mexico has identified a divergent position between our governments on the interpretation of … provisions on rules of origin for the automotive sector,” Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier said in a letter.
In her letter on Friday to U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, Clouthier said Mexico wanted to avoid or resolve a possible dispute.
The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), the successor to the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), requires 75% North American content for a vehicle to be considered as being from North America.
The same percentage will apply for so-called essential parts from July 1, 2023, up from 69% now, and compared to 62.5% under the previous trade pact.
But once the level of essential parts hits 75%, it is considered 100% and should be counted as such towards the overall value of the automobile, Mexico says.
Its consultation request is the first non-contentious stage of a dispute resolution mechanism provided for in Chapter 31 of the pact. An industry expert says such talks must be held within 30 days, in this case by Sept. 20.
The United States is reviewing the request, said U.S. Trade Representative spokesman Adam Hodge.
“We are reviewing Mexico’s request for consultations and remain committed to fully implementing the USMCA, including the strong auto regional content requirements to which we all agreed,” he said.
Source: Reuters
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Residents accuse Profepa of covering up ecocide of the ‘Estero de Chac’ in Chetumal
Two years ago they began with.
-
Campeche restaurant owners go through a critical situation due to low sales
Campeche, (August 24, 2021).- Despite the.
-
Rock and roll legend Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at 80
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, who.
-
Mérida Zoos suffer damage from Grace’s passage
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 24, 2021) .-.
-
Members of the Mexican Navy and National Guard fight in Cancun park
Cancun, Quintana Roo, (August 24, 2021).-.
-
Houses in Campeche, Tabasco, and Yucatan, the ones with the worst humidity problems in the country
Mérida, Yucatan, (August 24, 2021) .-.
-
A “Cocina Economica” employee gets electrocuted in Downtown Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 24, 2021).- An.
-
The roof of an abandoned house collapses in Progreso, Yucatán
Progreso, Yucatán, (August 24, 2021) .-.
-
Due to lack of permits from Cofepris, 10,000 tons of octopus could be stagnant
Progreso, Yucatan, (August 24, 2021).- The.
-
Oil platform fire knocks around a quarter of Mexico’s daily crude output offline
Oil futures rose Tuesday, extending a.
Leave a Comment