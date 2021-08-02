Mexico reports 6,740 new Covid cases; deaths exceed 241 thousand

The Ministry of Health reports this Sunday that in the last 24 hours Mexico registers 6,740 new cases of covid-19, bringing the number of cases to 2 million 854 thousand 992

MEXICO, (August 02, 2021).- The national hospital occupancy in general beds was located at 46 percent and in beds with a ventilator at 38 percent, reported the Ministry of Health. Deaths increased to 241,034, with 128 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Mexico City continues to register the highest number of deaths with 45,779 so far in the health emergency. In second place is the State of Mexico with 28 thousand 723 deaths and Jalisco with 12 thousand 999.

The epidemic curve stood at 16 percent, with 131 thousand 632 active cases, of which the majority are concentrated in the capital of the country, which at the moment accumulates 36 thousand 531 new infections.

It is followed by the State of Mexico with 12,749 and in third place is Jalisco with 7,246.

Two million 226 thousand 594 are the people who have recovered from the disease.

VACCINATION AGAINST COVID-19

According to the daily technical statement of the Covid-19 situation in the country, 67 million 355 thousand 342 doses have been applied against coronavirus, which have been applied to 47 million 463 thousand 637 people, which is equivalent to 53 percent of the total adult population in the country.

However, only 25 million 792 thousand 543 Mexicans have the complete vaccination scheme and 21 million 671 thousand 094 have a half scheme.

At the moment, five Mexican states have more than 70 percent of their adult population vaccinated: Mexico City with 86 percent, Baja California with 79 percent, Baja California Sur with 76, Chihuahua with 75 percent, and Sinaloa with 73 percent of coverage.

From December 23rd, 2020, to August 1st of this year, our country has received 86 million 539 thousand 145 vaccines against the coronavirus.

Source: Excelsior

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments