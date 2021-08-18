Mexico health authorities approve emergency use of Moderna vaccine

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health regulator Cofepris said on Wednesday it has authorized Moderna Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.

Moderna is one of eight vaccines that Cofepris has authorized for emergency use in Mexico, the regulator said in a statement.

The Moderna COVID‑19 vaccine, codenamed mRNA-1273 and sold under the brand name Spikevax, is a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna, the United States National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority.

