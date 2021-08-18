  • Headlines,
    • Mexico health authorities approve emergency use of Moderna vaccine

    By on August 18, 2021

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health regulator Cofepris said on Wednesday it has authorized Moderna Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.

    Moderna is one of eight vaccines that Cofepris has authorized for emergency use in Mexico, the regulator said in a statement.

    The Moderna COVID‑19 vaccine, codenamed mRNA-1273 and sold under the brand name Spikevax, is a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna, the United States National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority.

    (Reporting by Diego Ore, writing by Cassandra Garrison for Reuters )

    Source: Reuters

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom



