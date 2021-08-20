Mexico Covid Cases Rise by Daily Record 28,953 Amid Third Wave

MEXICO, August 19, 2021, (Bloomberg) — Mexico reported a record daily rise in Covid-19 cases with 28,953, bringing the total to 3,152,205, the Health Ministry said in its daily report Wednesday.
The ministry reported 940 new Covid-19 deaths for a total of 250,469.
Mexico had vaccinated 61% of adults as of Aug. 16, a little more than half having received complete vaccination, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Twitter on Tuesday.
Of Mexico’s Covid-19 deaths in 2021, 95.5% were unvaccinated people, 2.5% were partially vaccinated and 2% vaccinated, Lopez-Gatell said.
The U.S. will ship 1.75 million Moderna Covid-19 vaccines to Mexico during the weekend after health regulator Cofepris authorized Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use in the country.
Source: Blomberg
