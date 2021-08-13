Mexico breaks Covid record amid Delta variant surge

Mexico crossed three million Covid-19 cases and recorded the highest number of daily cases since the start of the pandemic. The surge in cases and the danger of the Delta variant point to a worrying trend: the country’s third wave could test its healthcare system as never before and be the deadliest surge yet.
As of August, just over 20 percent of those eligible were fully vaccinated.
On Thursday, August 12th, Mexico posted a record 24,975 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection, bringing the total number of cases to 3,045,571, according to health ministry data.
The figure is the highest daily total since the pandemic began, excluding statistical blips that heath authorities said were caused by one-off adjustments to back data.
Mexico also reported 608 new fatalities on Thursday, bringing the overall death toll to 246,811.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Former Yucatan Governor Ivonne Ortega tests positive for Covid-19
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 13, 2021) .-.
-
Rain is expected for this Friday the 13th in Yucatan
Hurricane Fred continues his journey to.
-
Restaurant owners from Progreso, Yucatán, request inspection for low-quality seafood products
Progreso, Yucatán, (August 13, 2021) .-.
-
Yucatecan taxi driver found dead inside the trunk of his own vehicle in Playa del Carmen
Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo —.
-
CDC keeps adding countries to its Covid “Do Not Travel” list
Leisure air travel is booming, but.
-
Two Mexican politicians are fugitives, one is a rapist the other a thief, both are AMLO’s supporters
Protection for two Mexican congressmen was.
-
Delta variant is hitting Corporate America
The stock market continues to ignore.
-
Mexico City marks the fall of the Great Tenochtitlan 500 years ago
Walking for hours through the gritty.
-
U · Tara Towers real estate development inaugurated in Cholul
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 11, 2021) .-.
-
Historic Center of Mérida, with 300 deteriorated facades: Preservation Board
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 12, 2021).- The.
Leave a Comment