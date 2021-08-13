Mexico breaks Covid record amid Delta variant surge

Mexico crossed three million Covid-19 cases and recorded the highest number of daily cases since the start of the pandemic. The surge in cases and the danger of the Delta variant point to a worrying trend: the country’s third wave could test its healthcare system as never before and be the deadliest surge yet.

As of August, just over 20 percent of those eligible were fully vaccinated.

On Thursday, August 12th, Mexico posted a record 24,975 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection, bringing the total number of cases to 3,045,571, according to health ministry data.

The figure is the highest daily total since the pandemic began, excluding statistical blips that heath authorities said were caused by one-off adjustments to back data.

Mexico also reported 608 new fatalities on Thursday, bringing the overall death toll to 246,811.

