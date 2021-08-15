Mexican TV producer arrested for raping a model

A television producer who promised a young woman to be part of a Disney Channel series was arrested on rape charges.

Alan Serna, who works as a producer and director for the Televix company, organized a fake audition for a series on the Walt Disney company’s cable television channel.

The producer sexually assaulted a model who attended the fake casting. The victim filed a complaint against the subject with the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office, who managed to capture him on the streets of the Narvarte neighborhood, according to reporter Carlos Jiménez.

In the YouTube account “I believe you Tabbatha Buerón”, the young woman identified with that name related her testimony after being attacked on January 21 of this year.

The victim reported that the producer contacted her one day before the alleged casting, and made an appointment for the next day.

“I was very excited because it is one of the things that I have always wanted to do, I saw the opportunity and did not hesitate to take it. Alan Serna contacted me and told me that I had the profile for one of the characters in the series, “said the young woman.

Tabbatha went to an appointment at a restaurant in the area of Cuatro Caminos, in Mexico City, later, the man transferred her in a car to the supposed Disney facilities, but at that moment he began to harass her, saying that she had to “cooperate” in order to lead her to media success to which she refused. After that, he took her to another restaurant and then, to a hotel, where he raped her.

According to the resume published on the Televix page, Alan Serna is the founder of the company, where he held the position of commercial director.

The subject has participated in productions of tapes such as “Almost Divas” (2008), The Student “(2007), as well as in the series” Capadocia “and” XY “, among other audiovisual content.

Other alleged victims have started speaking about the producer’s methods of assaulting women.

Source: Radio Formula

