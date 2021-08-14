Mexican Navy rescues six people from a drifting boat in Cozumel

Cozumel, Quintana Roo, (August 14, 2021).- The Mexican Navy rescued six people three nautical miles north of the island after an emergency call was received in the Command and Control Room of the Naval Sector, in which it was reported about a yacht-type vessel named “LA COSITA”, that it was adrift because it had run out of fuel.
According to the information provided to the interior of the federal authority, on the boat were five crew members from the United States, three adults, two minors, and one person of Mexican nationality.
Immediately, a Defender-type vessel from the Naval Search, Rescue and Maritime Surveillance Station (ENSAR) of Cozumel, with specialized personnel on board, managed to locate the vessel with its crew members in good health, providing towing support to the Marina Banco Beach.
The crew members were received by personnel from the Cozumel Harbor Master’s Office for the corresponding procedures, corroborating that the boat had run out of fuel, which made the crew request for help to be located, since they were adrift.
ENSAR staff stated that the Mexican Navy Secretariat, as the National Maritime Authority, and acting as the Coast Guard, has the objective of attending emergency calls in a timely manner, with the main objective of safeguarding human life at sea.
