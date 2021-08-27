Mexican F1 pilot ‘Checo’ Pérez renews contract with Red Bull for 2022

The team Red bull announced this Friday, before the dispute of the second training sessions Free F1 Belgian GP, the renewal of ‘Checo’ Pérez by 2022, prolonging the relationship of the Mexican pilot with the training of energy drinks for another year. The Mexican, who had been left without a seat in an incomprehensible way at the end of last year with the arrival of Vettel to Aston Martin, He took on the difficult and tough challenge of supporting Max Verstappen.
“Checo is a highly respected team member and his racing experience and skill are invaluable as we fight for the Constructors’ Championship. His integration into the overall team has been seamless and we have been impressed by his performances during the first half of the season. season, which demonstrate what it is capable of in our car. Next year we enter a new era of Formula One with completely revised car and regulations, and with more than 200 races and a decade of experience under his belt, Checo will play an integral role in helping the team navigate this transition and maximize RB18. Our current focus is on finishing the 2021 season as strong as possible and we look forward to seeing Checo build a successful first season with the team. “
‘Checo’ Pérez
“My only goal is to get to the top”
“I am very happy to continue with a great team like Red Bull in the new era of Formula One and it is a great opportunity for me. Everyone starts from scratch next year with the new regulations, so my only goal is to get to the top with Red Bull. It always takes time to stay on top of everything when you join a new team, but things have worked out well this season and I really enjoy being part of the Red Bull family. We’ve worked hard to deliver results, so it’s great to see the team have faith in me for the future. We have so much more to accomplish together and we still have a great challenge on our hands this season, so I really hope we can finish the year on a high and carry that momentum through to 2022. I want to thank all my fans around the world and especially those of Mexico. From my sponsors to my fans, they have been very excited since I joined Red Bull, so I really hope I can reward them by reaching the top and winning the title. “
Source: MARCA
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
