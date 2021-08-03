Mexican Army locates a “narco tunnel” in Mexicali, Baja California

MEXICO, (August 03, 2021) .- Agents of the Mexican Army and the State Security and Investigation Guard (GESI) located on Tuesday, August 3rd, a “narcotunnel” that begins in Mexicali, Baja California, and has an exit at the other side of the border, in Calexico, California, United States.
The discovery occurred in the property marked with the number 9 of Calle Tepic, on the corner with Avenida Internacional, in the western area of the state capital Mexicali, near the International Garita de Calexico.
According to the first reports, the tunnel is 10 meters deep and 67 meters long, and the exit would be next to the “Outlets” shopping center in Calexico, California.
Members of the Mexican Army and the GESI set up a perimeter fence around the building, and gave notice to the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) to initiate the corresponding investigations.
On the American side, authorities from the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) took over that part of the passageway built by organized crime.
In recent years, at least seven “narcotunnels” have been located in the central area of the state capital of Baja California.
Source: Heraldo de México
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
