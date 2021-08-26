Mexican Army helicopter crashes in Hidalgo State and leaves 4 wounded

The aircraft was making reconnaissance flights in the lower Huasteca due to the heavy rains. (The Huasteca is a region in Mexico that includes the north of Veracruz, the south of Tamaulipas, the southeast of San Luis Potosí, the north of Puebla, the east of Hidalgo; to a much lesser extent, it includes some areas of Querétaro and Guanajuato)

XALAPA, (August 26, 2021).- The helicopter of the Armed Navy of Mexico, in which the Secretary of Government, Eric Patrocinio Cisneros Burgos, was traveling, along with military personnel, fell when it was flying over the Sierra de la Huasteca, to monitor the damage caused by Hurricane Grace. The aircraft crashed in the Agua Blanca Iturbide area, Hidalgo.

Painted purple, the municipality of Agua Blanca de Iturbide is one of the eighty-four municipalities that make up the state of Hidalgo, Mexico.



This was announced by Governor Cuitláhuac García on his Twitter account in which he states: “Trying to reach inaccessible points of the Sierra de la Huasteca Baja by air, the Navy helicopter where the Secretary of Government Eric Cisneros was traveling, had a mishap. He has called me to report that suffered some injuries but he is stable and well. There are no human losses ”.

Images show the damage to the aircraft MI-17 Registration ANX-2218, which, before collapsing, hit a bus that was circulating near the sports field where it was trying to land.

According to a report from the Secretary of the Navy, 20 crew members were traveling in the helicopter, including Secretary Cisneros, who only presented minor injuries, and three of them were transferred to a hospital in Metepec, Hidalgo, and one to the Santa María clinic in Tulancingo.

The institution indicates that they still do not know the causes that originated the accident and that it is in the process of investigation, in addition to specifying that they will not suspend the Marine Plan to help the affected population.

Minutes after the accident, Cisneros himself sent a message on his Twitter account: “I appreciate the expressions of solidarity after the incident of the Navy helicopter in which I was conducting reconnaissance overflight in areas affected by Hurricane Grace. Fortunately, there were no human losses. We only suffered minor injuries ”.

Source: Excelsior

