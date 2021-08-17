Mérida´s “Paso Deprimido” could be ready in September

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 17, 2021).- The “Paso Deprimido” of Mérida has been closed for more than 10 months and progress is not visible, despite the extension requested by the construction company. However, it may be ready in September

“Due to the constant entry of water caused by the elevation of the water table, the works to rehabilitate the road distributor known as Paso Deprimido will be delivered until September,” said the head of the Public Works Directorate of the City of Mérida, David Loría Magdub.

“Of course we are here to do it as soon as possible, but the most important thing is quality, that is why we have relied on the College of Civil Engineers of Yucatan and companies with supervision, laboratory, and knowledge of structural characteristics that we have here,” said the engineer.

The municipal official clarified that the extension requested by the Sacbé Construcciones company, responsible for the rehabilitation of this underpass, is supported by the law, in addition to the fact that the delay was due to the fact that the works began later than planned.

“When we started the process, we are talking about February of this year, we wanted to carry out the works during the dry season. We are now acting in the rainy season and that causes us an intrusion of the waters far beyond what had been considered. From the company, we have received a request to compensate the days that are derived from the rain”, the engineer said.

“Here what we are taking great care of is adherence to the law, that the process is completely in service, which means that the product we are going to deliver has to be of excellent quality,” he added.

The engineer explained that to rehabilitate the rolling surface, more than 305 tons of steel have been installed to build a firm structure that supports the force that the rise in the level of the water table exerts on the lower rails of the underpass.

“What I mean is that we have effects of suppression there, the water infiltrates and pushes the concrete causing an upward tension. This is what we are avoiding, taking advantage of the infrastructure that was already in place, ”added the municipal official. He indicated that, so far, the resource allocated for the maintenance of this underpass has not exceeded 35 million pesos and the project remains the same as the one presented in February 2021.

Finally, the Director of Public Works announced that during this week they will begin with the casting of the slabs of the upper parts, and later they will continue with the assembly of the new bearing surface, so that, at most next month, the work can be inaugurated.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments