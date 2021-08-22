Merida´s Centenario Zoo will remain closed after the passage of Grace

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 22, 2021) .- Tropical storm Grace hit the city of Mérida, leaving minor damages but preventing access to some public areas.

Through its social networks, the Mérida city council confirmed that the centennial zoo will remain closed after the effects of Hurricane Grace.

“After the passage of the #Tormenta #Grace Tropical Storm to the state, we inform you that today, Friday, August 20, the Centennial Zoo will remain closed due to various maintenance, cleaning, and collection of fallen trees.”

So far they have not reported whether if it will resume work this Saturday, but the maintenance work is expected to end before the end of August.

