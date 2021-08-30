Mérida´s Centenario Zoo welcomes new species as part of an exchange

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 30, 2021).- In order to promote the well-being and proper conservation of the wildlife that inhabits the Centenario Zoo, the Mérida City Council carried out the first exchange of surplus species this year.

This also seeks to avoid consanguinity between animals, in addition to expanding the zoo’s catalog of specimens so that visitors can learn about other species.

The exchange took place a few weeks ago with the Akumal Monkey & Rescued Animals Sanctuary.

The Centenario Zoo delivered a zebra born in the facilities of this zoo on April 9, 2019.

In the new home of the zebra, there is a male specimen of the same species, with which it is sought to ensure reproduction, in addition to preventing the new offspring of these animals in the local park from being born with any malformation as they descend from consanguineous specimens.

The Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources authorized this exchange.

Photo: (Yucatan en vivo)

In turn, the Centennial received a pair of Cotton Top Tamarin (Saguinus oedipus) and a female specimen of Ring-tailed Lemur (Lemur catta).

Photo: (Yucatan en vivo)

The head of the Centenario Zoo, Iber Rodríguez Castillo, stressed that part of the municipal authorities’ commitment is the comprehensive care of the animals that are housed in zoos and with this exchange the possibility of forming new groups as required by the biological characteristics of the specimens is opened.

The official mentioned that at the moment the new tenants are in quarantine as indicated by the biosafety protocol.

“They do not present any injuries and are in apparent good health, also work is being done on preparing processes to adapt them to their new home and the exhibitors will also be adapted to where they will be transferred when the quarantine period ends,” he said.

