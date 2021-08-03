Merida man drowns in Celestun beach

Celestun, Yucatán, (August 03, 2021) .- A street vendor from Mérida drowned on the afternoon of Monday, July 2nd, in the port of Celestún, after throwing himself from the dock.

The seller, identified as A.A.G., 36 years old, arrived at the aforementioned port from Mérida, along with a colleague also dedicated to itinerant commerce.

After working all day selling their products, when evening fell they both went to the dock to contemplate the sea.

At one point A.A.G. jumped off the dock at the gaze of his 23-year-old friend C.J.K.D.

Another bather who was nearby also saw the vendor jumping off the dock, but did not give it more importance until he saw the body floating near him.

He immediately carried the man to shore, but he no longer had vital signs.

Municipal police arrived at the scene to confirm his death.

