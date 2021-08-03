Merida man drowns in Celestun beach

Celestun, Yucatán, (August 03, 2021) .- A street vendor from Mérida drowned on the afternoon of Monday, July 2nd, in the port of Celestún, after throwing himself from the dock.
The seller, identified as A.A.G., 36 years old, arrived at the aforementioned port from Mérida, along with a colleague also dedicated to itinerant commerce.
After working all day selling their products, when evening fell they both went to the dock to contemplate the sea.
At one point A.A.G. jumped off the dock at the gaze of his 23-year-old friend C.J.K.D.
Another bather who was nearby also saw the vendor jumping off the dock, but did not give it more importance until he saw the body floating near him.
He immediately carried the man to shore, but he no longer had vital signs.
Municipal police arrived at the scene to confirm his death.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mexican Army locates a “narco tunnel” in Mexicali, Baja California
MEXICO, (August 03, 2021) .- Agents.
-
Mexico Olympic soccer team losses against powerful Brazil in penalty kicks
In an effort to keep the.
-
SSY reveals that suicide in Yucatan increases 25 percent this year
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 03, 2021).- A.
-
Mexican government will buy Sig Sauer automatic rifles from the U.S.
WASHINGTON D.C. (Reuters) – The small.
-
77,400 doses arrive in Yucatan for the vaccination of people between 18 and 29
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 03, 2021) .-.
-
Yucatecan Rommel Pacheco ends his Olympic career with sixth place in Tokyo
His last execution, of 96.90 points,.
-
August 1st: Octopus catching season kicks off in Yucatán
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (August 02, 2021) .-.
-
Yucatan Government supports Yucatecan beekeepers with the delivery of queen bees
YUCATAN, (August 02, 2021) .- After.
-
Catch of lobster and octopus at risk due to overexploitation of sea cucumber, experts warn
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 03, 2021) .-.
-
New fishing pier inaugurated in the western part of Progreso beach
MÉRIDA, Yuatán, (August 03, 2021).- The.
Leave a Comment