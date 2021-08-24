Members of the Mexican Navy and National Guard fight in Cancun park

Cancun, Quintana Roo, (August 24, 2021).- A group of agents from the Mexican Navy and National Guard personnel staged a pitched fight in the middle of the Las Palapas Park in Cancun.
According to police information, the events occurred last Saturday, August 21st, when a dozen officers from the Navy and the National Guard, as well as three civilians, staged a rampage at Superblock 22 in Las Palapas Park.
The officers started to fight each other fiercely, so the people who were at the scene notified the authorities through 911.
But when the police arrived, those responsible had already left the place … but to continue fighting elsewhere.
The fight between the officers of the Navy and the National Guard continued on Tulum Avenue in front of the Municipal Palace, where they were detained by the municipal police.
Among the detainees, there are two women: an active agent of the Mexican Navy; as well as an active member of the so-called National Guard who identified themselves as:
- Leydi N; Third Master of the Marine Infantry;
- José Francisco N; Third Master of the Marine Corps;
And the officers of the National Guard:
- Jhony Humberto N.
- Gabriel N.
- Diego Armando N.
- Francisco Divari N.
- Jose Eduardo N.
- Miguel Angel N.
- Vicente N.
- Jhonatan Diego Armando N.
The Cancun municipal police also detained three civilians who were identified as: Kevin N., Deisy Alejandra, and Victor N.
All were made available to the corresponding authorities.
According to police records, it is not the first time that elements of the National Guard have been involved in street fights on their day off.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
