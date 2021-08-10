Mayor of Kaua, Yucatan dies of Covid-19

YUCATAN, (August 10, 2021).- Around noon on Monday, August 9th, the mayor of the municipality of Kaua, Jorge Humberto Aguilar Perera, passed away, for reasons that are still unknown, but days before it was learned that he contracted Covid-19 and that he had to be hospitalized.

In the current 2018-2021 administration, Jorge Aguilar is the fourth Yucatecan mayor to die without completing the term for which he was elected.

Several days ago, Mayor Aguilar Perera tested positive for Covid-19 and little by little his discomforts worsened, which is why it was necessary to hospitalize him.

On July 9 of last year, the mayor of Maxcanú, Reyna Marlene Catzín Cih, who governed the municipality for the fourth time, died of the pandemic.

A few days later, on July 18, 2020, the mayor of Samahil, Rigoberto Tun Salas, of PRD extraction, became the second municipal president of Yucatán to die from the pandemic.

On October 6, 2019, a few months before Covid-19 arrived in Yucatán, the PRI mayor of Kantunil, Raymunda Che Pech, died of cancer.

