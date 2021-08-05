Mauricio Vila will present the relocation of the Mérida airport to AMLO

CDMX, (August 05, 2021) .- The governor of Yucatán Mauricio Vila Dosal announced that this Thursday 5th, he will be holding a meeting with the President of the Republic Andrés Manuel López Obrador at the National Palace, in which various issues will be discussed, including relocation of the Mérida airport
Before representatives of the information media, the governor asked citizens to wait for their turn in the vaccination plan. “We have to be patient,” he said.
Regarding the relationship of the Federal Government, Vila Dosal shared that this Thursday he will visit the National Palace where they will talk about the projects that are carried out in the state, such as the Maya Train, Expansion of the Deep Water Port, the award of the Mérida airport, among others.
“I am very grateful for the President’s willingness to listen to us, to serve the Yucatecans,” he explained. He added that the meeting will be at 12 noon.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
The Mayor supervises works in the Villa Jardín subdivision in Ciudad Caucel
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 05, 2021).- Accompanied.
-
Mexico to host encounter of Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro with opposition
Mexico will host a new round.
-
Restaurant in eastern Mérida is shut down for failing to comply with sanitary measures
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 05, 2021).- For.
-
50 percent of the personnel in the Campeche Sonda is not vaccinated: FLTIC
La Sonda de Campeche (Campeche Bank).
-
4 months later, the FGR establishes that the young woman found in Opichen Park died of asphyxiation
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (August 05, 2021).- As.
-
More than 80 restaurants will have extended mobility hours in Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 05, 2021).- Today.
-
Yucatan is in no position to resume face-to-face classes
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 05, 2021) .-.
-
Young people from Yucatan municipalities will receive their first vaccine dose, as of August 9
YUCATAN, (August 05, 2021).- On August.
-
Celebration of the Virgin of the Assumption in the San Sebastián neighborhood of Mérida
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (August 04, 2021).- With.
-
Yucatecan Rommel Pacheco arrived in Mexico after his participation in the Tokyo Olympics
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 05, 2021).- The.
Leave a Comment