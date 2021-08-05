Mauricio Vila will present the relocation of the Mérida airport to AMLO

CDMX, (August 05, 2021) .- The governor of Yucatán Mauricio Vila Dosal announced that this Thursday 5th, he will be holding a meeting with the President of the Republic Andrés Manuel López Obrador at the National Palace, in which various issues will be discussed, including relocation of the Mérida airport

Before representatives of the information media, the governor asked citizens to wait for their turn in the vaccination plan. “We have to be patient,” he said.

Regarding the relationship of the Federal Government, Vila Dosal shared that this Thursday he will visit the National Palace where they will talk about the projects that are carried out in the state, such as the Maya Train, Expansion of the Deep Water Port, the award of the Mérida airport, among others.

“I am very grateful for the President’s willingness to listen to us, to serve the Yucatecans,” he explained. He added that the meeting will be at 12 noon.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







