Marcelo Ebrard described the meeting with the US Secretary of Security as ‘a big success’

The Chancellor thanked the commitment and willingness of Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of National Security of the United States and the Advisor of National Security in the American Union, Jake Sullivan

MEXICO, (August 11, 2021).- In a lunch meeting lasting more than two hours, the delegations of officials from the United States and Mexico advanced in the cooperation agenda on migration matters for the region, border security, and economic development.

“The bilateral relationship is progressing and is going very well. It was a success. Mexico Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard

The teams headed by Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and the advisor to President Joe Biden on National Security, Jake Sullivan, committed a joint effort to achieve orderly, safe, and regular migration flows from Central America with respect for the human rights of migrants and asylum applicants.

“The issues that Mexico has raised are being addressed; We have also taken into account the issues that concern the United States, of course; and well, this is how a good relationship with respect between both parties is built ” Mexico Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard

The meeting analyzed the most recent data on irregular migratory flows in the region.

“Foreign Minister Ebrard emphasized the importance, not only of bilateral cooperation, but also of investing in specific public policies that generate employment in the northern countries of Central America, in the short term. Alejandro Mayorkas Secretary of National Security of the United States

“The US delegation, for its part, said it was in agreement with expanding collaboration between the two countries and analyzing policies that are effective in order to implement them in the region. He also expressed his interest in working with Mexico to advance in the management of the migratory phenomenon from a regional perspective, as well as to implement cooperation policies for Mexico and the countries of Central America”. Secretaría de Relaciones Exteriores

Although in the morning Secretary Ebrard had advanced that they would talk about reopening the border after 16 months of restrictions on non-essential traffic, in the end, this was not officially confirmed.

“We are going to talk with Secretary Mayorkas, who is in charge of this issue, to see when we can reopen the activities that they consider to be not essential, to reestablish a normal flow across the US-Mexico border! Marcelo Ebrard

The officials highlighted the relaunch of the High-Level Economic Dialogue (DEAN), for next September 9, through which the two countries intend to advance in different projects with a view to strengthening and accelerating the economic recovery of Mexico, the United States, and the whole North America region.

The meeting was also attended by Ricardo Mejía, Undersecretary of Public Security; Roberto Velasco, head of the North America Unit; Francisco Garduño, commissioner of the National Institute of Migration; as well as General Vicente Hernández, commander of the National Guard on the Southern Border; General Guillermo Briseño Lobera, Deputy Chief of the Sedena General Staff and Vice Admiral Benito Galeana Deputy Administrative Chief of the Navy General Staff.

For the United States, Sullivan was accompanied by Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security; Juan Gonzalez, Senior Director for the Western Hemisphere of the National Security Council; Stephanie Syptak-Ramnath, Chargé d’Affaires of the United States Embassy in Mexico; Julissa Reynoso, chief of staff of the First Lady of the United States; Nancy McEldowny, Advisor to the Vice President on Homeland Security; Uzra Zeya, undersecretary of Civil Security, Democracy and Human Rights of the State Department and Ricardo Zúñiga, special envoy for the Northern Triangle of Central America.

Subsequently, a meeting was held at the Foreign Ministry with Julio Scherer, head of the Legal Counsel of the Presidency of the Republic, and Lázaro Cárdenas Batel, coordinator of the President’s Advisors.

At the meeting, the officials “presented the priorities of the administration of President López Obrador, such as the fight against corruption and the justest and egalitarian economic development model.”

