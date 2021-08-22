Mango leaf to reduce triglycerides and blood sugar

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 21, 2021).- It is one of the most beautiful trees in the world, native to India, so lush it greatly helps to purify the air and give us a pleasant shade. Its delicious fruits are one of the best gifts of nature and today we want to tell you how wonderful the Mango tree leaves are for your health.

Interestingly, people who suffer from diabetes should not consume ripe mango (green is allowed), however, the leaves are great allies to combat this problem. Mango leaves contain tannins called anthocyanins, which help treat diabetes, as they help lower blood sugar, which is why it is also used in the treatment of angiopathy or diabetic retinopathy.

The mango leaf has an effect on fat metabolism. Taking the extract of this plant for two weeks significantly reduces triglyceride and blood sugar levels, so there is less resistance to insulin.

Another great benefit is that it helps lower blood pressure due to its hypotensive properties while strengthening blood vessels and treating varicose vein problems; it is also used to reduce the tension caused by stress. Regulates high levels of cholesterol in the blood.

In this terrible time of pandemic, it is in our best interest to strengthen our immune system. Mango leaves contain anthocyanins and tannins that are in fact, powerful antioxidants. Their vitamins and minerals make them allies to increase our defenses and attack pathogens such as bacteria and viruses. Due to its properties in its minerals, they help prevent anemia.

These leaves have great cleansing properties thanks to their tartaric and malic acid, substances that help eliminate toxins from the body, which is why mango leaf tea is widely used to dissolve stones in the kidneys and gallbladder.

