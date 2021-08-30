Man traveling on raft from Cuba saved by US Coast Guard, three others did not make it

Braving the Florida Straits in the middle of the 2021 Hurricane Season on a makeshift raft, four people tried to make it to Florida’s shores from Cuba, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Adrift for more than a week, three died and one was saved after a good Samaritan spotted the raft.
Around 1 p.m. on Saturday, the unnamed Samaritan came across a man on the makeshift raft while he sailed on his boat, named Spread Out, the Coast Guard said.
After receiving the report of a raft near Fowey Rocks, which is a few miles from Key Biscayne, a Coast Guard Station Miami Beach rescue crew came to the rafter’s aid.
The man told authorities he left from Cuba, was adrift for 10 days and three other people with him had died, according to the Coast Guard. He needed immediate medical care.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took him to a hospital. Customs and Border patrol have been alerted.
“We cannot stress enough how dangerous it is to take to the seas and navigate the Florida Straits on unsafe vessels,” said Lt. Cmdr. Ben Tuxhorn, command center chief of Sector Miami. “The South Florida maritime community has some of the best people who assist others while on the water, whether that’s towing a boat or helping out a migrant with food, water, and bringing them aboard if necessary.”
Source: YN
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Double suicide or femicide?
Merida Yucatan; August 25, 2021.- State Police.
-
Noise pollution is killing birds and mammals in Quintana Roo
When locals and tourists come to.
-
FGE links a man for family violence against his pregnant wife in Tekax, Yucatán
YUCATAN, (August 30, 2021).- After the.
-
National Guard seizes 33 boxes with frozen octopus at the Mérida Airport
Staff of the National Guard realized.
-
Citizens protest against the CFE due to the lack of electricity in the Plan de Ayala Sur neighborhood of Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 30, 2021) .-.
-
Shipment with 643,500 Pfizer vaccines against covid-19 arrives at the Mexico City International Airport
Mexico City, (August 30, 2021).- In.
-
Senior citizen victim of crime in the Vicente Solís neighborhood of Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 30, 2021).- A.
-
Monday, August 30th, thousands of students return to school after 17 months
The educational system starts up facing.
-
Fatal traffic accident on the Mérida-Cancun highway, ADO bus hits a car and 2 women die
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 30, 2021).- Two.
-
AMLO wants to use Mexico’s IMF funds to repay expensive debt
Mexico’s finance ministry said on Sunday.
Leave a Comment