Man executed at a funeral home in Cancun

A man identified as Gustavo LR, 32, was executed early this Sunday in the city of Cancun by armed individuals who arrived aboard a motorcycle, just when the now-deceased was on the outskirts of his home when two hitmen arrived and one drew his weapon and fired on at least one occasion, leaving the victim instantly dead.

The reports indicate that the report of the event occurred around 1:00 a.m., when the 9-1-1 emergency number, neighbors, and relatives requested the support of an ambulance, as well as the police, in Supermanzana 107, gated community of Playa Paamul, in the Paraíso Maya subdivision, because a man was injured by a firearm.

In a matter of minutes, agents of the Quintana Roo Police arrived at the site and confirmed that the man no longer had vital signs, which is why they requested the intervention of the Ministerial Police, experts, and personnel of the Forensic Medical Service of the Attorney General’s Office. State for the body.

According to witnesses, the gunmen are two men dressed in black, who arrived and shot Gustavo in the head; It is worth mentioning that the deceased was drinking alcohol with other people outside his home and apparently it was a direct attack since the criminals did not injure another person.

Later, it was learned that the victim was an employee of the ‘Argüelles’ funeral home, which is located on Francisco I. Madero Avenue, better known as Route 4, in Supermanzana 101, block 94, lot 9, however still the causes of this murder are unknown.

Source: Noticaribe

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







