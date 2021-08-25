Man arrested for exhibitionism in a park of Tizimín Yucatan

Tizimín, Yucatán; August 25, 2021 (ACOM) .- A man was detained by municipal police officers after being pointed out by a woman to whom he was showing his private parts.

The event was recorded in the public park located in the Santo Domingo neighborhood when a woman named Hilda asked for the support of the uniformed policemen.

The lady pointed out a subject, who was later identified as José Javier P.C., declaring that he started talking to her using obscene words, insinuating that he wanted to have sex with her, and finally, showing her his private parts.

The municipal police officers proceeded to arrest the man and transfer him to the public jail.

Source: Reporteros hoy

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







