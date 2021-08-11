Man arrested for assaulting and sexually harassing his next-door neighbor in Mérida

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 11, 2021) .- Tired of the harassment and sexual insinuations of her next-door neighbor, a young woman decided to ask for help from the Ministry of Public Security, whose agents arrested the 40-year-old J.P.X.O., the man who was harassing her. The arrest took place in the streets of the San José Tzal community, in Merida.
The subject is the complainant’s next-door neighbor, who used to verbally attack her every time she passed by.
He also made constant sexual insinuations to her, and the young woman declared that she no longer lived in peace since this situation was very annoying.
On Tuesday, August 10th, the man once again started harassing the young woman, for which she decided to call the Police, and municipal agents arrived at the place located on Calle 161-C of the San José Tzal subdivision and detained the subject whose legal situation is still to be determined by the corresponding authorities.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
