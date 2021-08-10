Man accused of murder in Quintana Roo is arrested in Yucatán

Subject allegedly murdered two people and attempted to kill a third
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (August 10, 2021).- A subject accused of the murder of two people and the attempted murder of a third person was located in eastern Yucatán and captured by agents of the State Investigation Police (PEI) of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP).
This dangerous subject was arrested with attention to a collaboration letter from the Specialized Homicide Prosecutor of Quintana Roo.
Apparently, Jorge Eduardo P.O., alias “El Boxer”, aged 26, after allegedly murdering two people and trying to kill a third, flee the state of Quintana Roo, and came to Yucatán to hide.
#SSPInforma CAPTURAN POLICÍAS DE YUCATÁN A “El BÓXER “, BUSCADO EN QUINTANA ROO POR DOBLE HOMICIDIO pic.twitter.com/7xSxb09OE3— SSP Yucatán (@sspyuc) August 9, 2021
The investigating police of Yucatán complied with the arrest warrant issued by the Judge of Control of the Tulum Judicial District, for the crime of qualified homicide committed to the detriment of those who responded in life to the names of M.B.A.Q. and C.N.L.C.D., and for attempted murder against of E.U.C.
During the events, three other people were arrested for obstructing police work by trying to prevent, with attacks, the execution of the judicial order.
The Yucatecan investigating agents placed the detainees at the disposal of the Quintana Roo authorities.
