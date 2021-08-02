Lucas de Gálvez store owners rule out an increase in fruit and vegetable prices

Mérida, Yucatán.- Vendors at the “Lucas de Gálvez” market ruled out a massive increase in the cost of fruits and vegetables in the supply centers, as is happening in other parts of the country.

The suppliers explained that the cost of products such as tomatoes, onions, carrots, potatoes, oranges, lemons, and avocados, as well as seasonal fruits, remain stable and far from the high costs reported in other states.

For example, in the case of avocado, one of the most expensive fruits in other states, it is sold at 3 pieces for 10 pesos, while lemon is priced at 5 pesos, and tomato is at 15 pesos, as is onion.

Felipe Estrella Baas, leader of the local vendors of this supply center, pointed out that this situation is due to the fact that the vendors are covering part of the cost of the product so that this does not drive buyers away even more, as he insisted that the markets have not been able to recover the affluence of people that they had before the pandemic.

“As for the markets, I do not see that these costs are equal to those in the interior of the Republic. Here we have maintained them or we have tried to keep the prices not so high. We absorbed a part of the price so that people would come and buy what they need, especially when it comes to basic food products,” he said.

Estrella Baas added that the strategy implemented by the vendors has been, in part, attractive to a few buyers, however, he assured that they have not yet achieved a significant sale.

He emphasized that the market vendors will keep their prices accessible, so he invited the population not to stop visiting the supply centers of the city.

