López Obrador challenges the opposition to vote him out next year

MEXICO, August 04, 2021, (EFE).- The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, challenged the opposition on Tuesday, August 3rd, to join together and try to vote him out in the referendum to revoke the presidential mandate to be held in March next year.
“Now again comes another challenge, that they get together again to call the people to vote me out, and make me leave the presidency. It is the revocation of the mandate, this is democracy,” said the president in his morning press conference at the Palace National, on Tuesday, August 3rd.
The main opposition parties already joined in an unprecedented coalition in the midterm elections last June, although the ruling National Regeneration Movement (Morena) retained, together with its allies, the absolute majority in the Lower Chamber of Congress.
It seems like AMLO feels very confident about his popularity among the people of Mexico.
Source: EFE
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
