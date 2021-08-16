Lightning strike kills a 17-year-old soccer player in Espita, Yucatán

Espita, Yucatan, (August 16, 2021).- According to data from the authorities it was an instantaneous death, but it will be determined in the autopsy that will be carried out after the analysis of the experts

Young man from Espita municipality, died this Sunday afternoon, August 15th, around 4:30 pm when he was struck by lightning while he was on a soccer field prior to a game.

The tragedy happened in field 22 located at the exit to Nacuché Espita, the teammates of the now-deceased commented that, although the sky was clear, the weather began to change, so the thunder began to be heard and in the blink of an eye. The 17-year-old soccer player was hit, one of the young people who was next to him at the time of being hit by the lightning was injured and is in the Tizimín hospital.

Municipal police and paramedics from the municipality of Tizimín and SEMEFO arrived on-site and cordoned off the area to carry out the rigorous procedures. The family and friends of the young man asked those present to respect the body of their loved one, so many observed from away without comment.

According to data from the authorities, it was an instantaneous death, but it will be determined in the autopsy that will be carried out after the analysis of the experts.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments