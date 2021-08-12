Kathleen Courtney Hochul is an American politician and lawyer serving as lieutenant governor of New York since 2015.
Kathy Hochul says she’ll run for New York governor next year after finishing Cuomo’s term.
Kathy Hochul, who will be the next governor of New York when Andrew Cuomo’s resignation becomes official in 12 days, announced Thursday that she will seek re-election in 2022.
The current lieutenant governor thus becomes the first Democrat to confirm her candidacy for the post since Cuomo announced her resignation this week, after being accused by several women of sexual harassment and facing possible impeachment.
Source: Excelsior
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
